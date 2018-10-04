Yoshoku Gyuniku
Serves 4
- 2 10 oz. New York steaks (cut into 2 pieces each)
- Salt
- Black pepper
- 3 tbsp butter
- 1 medium sweet yellow onion (finely chopped)
- 2 cloves garlic (finely chopped)
- 1/4 cup mirin
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 1 tsp rice vinegar
- 1 tbsp cooking oil
- 2 tsp parsley (chopped)
To tenderize the steaks, lay them flat on a cutting board. Tap the steaks with the back edge of the kitchen knife to slightly tenderize. Pound the meat with the knife's flat edge 6 to 8 times on each side of the steak to flatten the meat. Season both sides of the meat with salt and pepper.
Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a skillet over low heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring frequently, for about 8 minutes, until the onions are translucent and caramelized and have developed their sweetness. Increase the heat to medium. Add mirin and soy sauce and cook, stirring constantly, for about 1 minute, to cook down the liquid. Add vinegar an cook, stirring constantly, for 30 seconds more. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.
Melt the remaining 1 tablespoon butter ans the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. When the butter has melted and started to brown, place your steaks into the skillet cooking for about 4-6 minutes, turning once for medium rare. Transfer the steaks to a cutting board and allow them to rest for 1-2 minutes before serving.
Return the skillet to medium-high heat. Add the onions and cook, stirring constantly, for about 10-15 seconds, so the onions and garlic absorb the steak juices remaining in the skillet.
Top the steaks with the onion mixture, garnish with parsley and serve immediately.
Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.