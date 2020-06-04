Yelp shares creative ways to have fun and support local businesses during this time!
5 Local Businesses:
Pinspiration - Located on High Street in North Phoenix is offering craft kits for all ages ranging from $10+ . They give you all of the supplies and instructions that you need to complete these fun projects at home. You can order them and pay directly through their website and pickup curbside. Great for the entire family. View kits here: https://www.pinspiration.com/take-home-craft-kits/
Instagram: @PinspirationAZ
Tea Time - Located in Old Town Scottsdale is now offering Afternoon Tea delivered which includes a variety of tea sandwiches, baked goods and treats, berries, and 20 different tea varieties. It can be ordered directly through their website: https://teatimeaz.com/shop/afternoon-tea-box/
Instagram: @teatimeaz
Hidden Track Bottle Shop - Located in downtown Phoenix. They’re offering virtual wine tastings on Thursdays via Zoom. You can stop by their bottle shop to pick up a bottle or two for the tastings. Learn more and ask to join on their Instagram page @HiddenTrackBottleShop.
Whisked Away - Offering virtual cooking classes for $8 on Zoom. Has recipes, and more on social media. View full class schedule at https://whiskedaway.net/calendar/ and Instagram @whiskedawayaz for updates. You can book private group classes with a 10 person limit and kid-friendly classes as well! If you can’t join a live Zoom class, you can still register and get all of the info + recording of the class.
Fairmont Scottsdale Princess - Located in North Scottsdale - Offering family-friendly drive in movies on Fridays & Saturdays through the end of May. Admission is $30 per vehicle and they offer no contact concessions as well. All proceeds help provide hot meals twice a week to Princess employees and their families during this time. You can see their full schedule on their website: https://www.scottsdaleprincess.com/events/scottsdale/drive-in-movies-at-the-princess
Instagram: @fairmontscotsdl