Dominick's - Located at the Scottsdale Quarter, they truly provide a world class experience from your first sip of one of their craft cocktails to the last bite of a decadent dessert and everything in between. On the table, we have their Wagyu Tomahawk and Alaskan King Crab & Rock Shrimp Mac and Cheese. Yelpers love their gorgeous rooftop dining room, where tables overlook a pool and you can dine under the moonlight. They're nationally recognized and are in the same family as Steak 44 and Ocean 44.
Stockyards - Located at 48th Street & Washington, a Valley classic that was established in 1947. On the table, we have their Arizona Cut 24 oz bone-in ribeye with a twice baked potato and a 12 oz buffalo ribeye with their parmesan potato stack. Yelpers also love their prime rib, and wonderful happy hour that is Monday - Friday from 4-7 PM where they serve complimentary tenderloin sliders, in addition to excellent drink specials. As an added bonus, they also have a brand new light rail stop right in front of their restaurant!
J&G Steakhouse - Located inside of The Phoenician Resort, they just celebrated their 10 year anniversary with a brand new refresh, in addition to excellent seasonal menus. On the table, we have their most popular dish, the filet mignon with spring vegetables and their 30 oz Wagyu Tomahawk that is seared, finished in a 900 degree oven, and carved tableside for guests to share. Yelpers love their gorgeous views and excellent service. Be sure to check their website for rotating seasons specials.
Modern Oyster Bar and Chophouse - Located at Scottsdale Road & Gold Dust, this is a brand new, locally owned seafood and steak establishment. On the table we have their "melt-in-your-mouth" filet mignon and 14 oz center cut New York Strip, both wet-aged for 30 days prior to serving. Yelpers love their incredible service and the option to pair fresh seafood with a delicious cut of meat.
Durant's - Located on Central Avenue in Downtown Phoenix, a Valley classic that has been family owned and operated since 1950. Their claim to fame is their 48oz Porterhouse, and if you finish it all by yourself, you get your name on their wall! Yelpers also love their red velvet wallpaper and cozy booths, excellent martinis, prime rib, and strawberry shortcake for dessert.
