Second only to our jeans and our sweatpants, is a great coat we can live in all fall and winter. We want something we can wear every day, a basic that's not so basic, but the kind of outerwear that makes the whole outfit. Style & Trend Expert, Brittney Levine, has this season’s top coat trends that you can throw on at a moment's notice and feel pulled together walking out the door.
1) FAUX-LEATHER TRENCH:
-In all its varying iterations, the leather look is here in a big way. Think sleek patent finishes, supple trenches, and tailored overshirts — any of these pieces will add sophistication and polish to all your other layers.
-It stands out more than a “normal” trench coat
-It’s a fun 90-00’s nostalgic feel
2) TRANSPARENT:
-The best layering piece for a fabulous outfit –a translucent coat!
-Celebrities like Ariana Grande and Cara Santana have showcased fabulous translucent coats recently
3) PLAID:
-Plaid is back and here to stay this season
-Great transitional piece from fall to winter (can wear for more than one season)
-Definitely a statement maker if you’re wearing a simple outfit
-Great to pair with jeans or leather leggings and boots
4) CROPPED PUFFER:
-You always, hands down, need a light puffer jacket in your closet for the season
-This fall, it’s all about the cropped puffer
-A warm, comfortable jacket that has a more street style vibe
-Good everyday jacket for when you’re on the go
-Love that there are so many fun colors, prints and textures of puffer coats to wear
5) BELTED TRENCHES:
-For a more sophisticated fall coat, I would definitely recommend a belted trench
-You can always stick to classic tan, but also love fun vibrant colors to make your outfits feel more vibrant
-Easy to dress up or down with outfits