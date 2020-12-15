Brittney Levine Winter Fashion

Second only to our jeans and our sweatpants, is a great coat we can live in all fall and winter. We want something we can wear every day, a basic that's not so basic, but the kind of outerwear that makes the whole outfit. Style & Trend Expert, Brittney Levine, has this season’s top coat trends that you can throw on at a moment's notice and feel pulled together walking out the door.

1) FAUX-LEATHER TRENCH:

-In all its varying iterations, the leather look is here in a big way. Think sleek patent finishes, supple trenches, and tailored overshirts — any of these pieces will add sophistication and polish to all your other layers.

-It stands out more than a “normal” trench coat

-It’s a fun 90-00’s nostalgic feel

2) TRANSPARENT:

-The best layering piece for a fabulous outfit –a translucent coat!

-Celebrities like Ariana Grande and Cara Santana have showcased fabulous translucent coats recently

3) PLAID:

-Plaid is back and here to stay this season

-Great transitional piece from fall to winter (can wear for more than one season)

-Definitely a statement maker if you’re wearing a simple outfit

-Great to pair with jeans or leather leggings and boots

4) CROPPED PUFFER:

-You always, hands down, need a light puffer jacket in your closet for the season

-This fall, it’s all about the cropped puffer

-A warm, comfortable jacket that has a more street style vibe

-Good everyday jacket for when you’re on the go

-Love that there are so many fun colors, prints and textures of puffer coats to wear

5) BELTED TRENCHES:

-For a more sophisticated fall coat, I would definitely recommend a belted trench

-You can always stick to classic tan, but also love fun vibrant colors to make your outfits feel more vibrant

-Easy to dress up or down with outfits

