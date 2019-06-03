Yep, it’s HEATING UP! And yes, there’s still a LOT you can plant in your garden through even the hottest months of the year. Regular watering is the key & getting the right variety in the right place matters.

Here’s what’s IN that you can plant right now throughout the summer months:

1) ROOT’S TYPE: Sweet potatoes, okra, sunflower, amaranth

2) FRUITS: Melons, corn, popcorn, pumpkin, eggplant, Armenian Cucumber

3) BEANS: Yard-long, cow peas, black-eyed peas

4) GREENS: Malabar spinach, jewels of Opar, Okinawa spinach, basil

Here’s what’s OUT:

* Traditional lettuces, tomatoes, cilantro, arugula

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.