Yep, it’s HEATING UP! And yes, there’s still a LOT you can plant in your garden through even the hottest months of the year. Regular watering is the key & getting the right variety in the right place matters.
Here’s what’s IN that you can plant right now throughout the summer months:
1) ROOT’S TYPE: Sweet potatoes, okra, sunflower, amaranth
2) FRUITS: Melons, corn, popcorn, pumpkin, eggplant, Armenian Cucumber
3) BEANS: Yard-long, cow peas, black-eyed peas
4) GREENS: Malabar spinach, jewels of Opar, Okinawa spinach, basil
Here’s what’s OUT:
* Traditional lettuces, tomatoes, cilantro, arugula
