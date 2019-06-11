Crescent Dough Taco Pizza
Easy to use Crescent dough forms the base of this kid approved Taco Pizza for a fast weeknight meal!
Ingredients
2 Tubes Crescent Roll Dough
1 lb Ground Beef
1 Packet Taco seasoning or Homemade Seasoning
1/4 Cup Water or Tomato Sauce
1 Can Re-Fried Beans
Toppings
Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Avocado, Greek Yogurt or Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapenos.
Homemade Taco Seasoning
1 Tbsp Chili Powder
1 tsp Salt
1 tsp Cumin
1 tsp Garlic Powder
1 tsp Onion Powder
1/4 tsp Ground Black Pepper
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Get a large rimmed baking sheet and roll out crescent dough. Gently press down and seal seams together until the entire sheet is lined with the dough. Bake dough for about 12 minutes or until lightly browned.
Brown ground beef with taco seasoning, drain any excess fat if needed. Then add water or tomato sauce. Simmer for 5 minutes.
Prep toppings, remove dough from oven, and allow to cool.
Spread an even layer of re-fried beans on dough. Then top with ground beef, cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and dollops of Greek yogurt or sour cream.
