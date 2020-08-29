The OolaGuys (Dr. Dave Braun (the OolaSeeker) and Dr. Troy Amdahl (the OolaGuru)) are co-founders of the lifestyle brand OolaLife and co-founders of the Oola Life Coaching Network. They are world renowned experts in proper work-life balance and 3X International best-selling authors of the book series Oola: Find Balance in an Unbalanced World. The OolaGuys are currently traveling to all 50 states in their 1970 VW Surf Bus collecting 1,000,000 dreams, feeding 1,000,000 kids and helping people find balance and growth in the 7 key areas of life (the 7 F’s of Oola) – Fitness, Finance, Family, Field (career), Faith, Friends, and Fun. With Certified Oola Coaches in all 50 states, 12 countries and 4 continents, they are fulfilling the mission to Change the World with a Word. #Oola
