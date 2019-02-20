Suzanne sits down with Adopting Hope author Lorri Antosz Benson to discuss ways to achieve a successful adoption. Lorri draws from personal experience in putting her own daughter up for adoption to guide birth parents, adoptive parents and adopted children through the process.
