There’s always something new on the market when it comes to the kid essentials. The trend this year is to upgrade the tried and true necessities. Making parents lives easier is on the top of the list when it comes to must have products.
SwaddleDesigns Swaddle Sack
Though the SwaddleDesigns brand has been around for over a decade they are always mxing things up. Transitioning out of the swaddle can be an adjust for the little ones and Mom and Dad. A Swaddle Sleeping sack can make things easier. These innovative designs are easy to use and can grow with baby. Baby will like that the can wear the mittens or not and still use the same sack. Parents will love the dual zipper making for easy diaper changes at any time. Simply place baby in the sack and zip up. It’s made of 100% cotton knit so its light, breathable and durable.
Abiie High Chair
Beyond Junior Y Chair is an ultra-modern high chair, designed to grow with your child all the way to adulthood. Its revolutionary EZ-Seat technology not only makes the sitting area easy for cleaning, it also enables quick adjustment of the seat in less than 20 seconds. This eco-friendly high chair, made from top-quality European cultivated beech wood, is a perfect choice for your family that will last for years to come. The wooden high chair can be transformed to a toddler’s or a dining chair for all ages, all within less than 20 seconds! It's economical and instantly provides an extra chair to your home when needed. Even with unexpected spills, the cushion will stay dry with a quick wipe. The restraint system can be adjusted for a 3 or 5 point harness, keeping your loved one secure and comfortable. The one-hand removable tray cover is dishwasher-friendly, a convenient solution for every busy parent.
Toddlermonitor™
Toddlermonitor™ is a must have for all parents to add to their arsenal. Once your little one becomes a toddler, a baby monitor simply won’t cut it. toddlermonitor™ hangs on your kid's bedroom door and will alert your phone if the little escape artist leaves their bedroom at night. Get a great night's sleep knowing that the little one isn't going anywhere. Hang the toddlermonitor™ on the inside or outside of a toddler's bedroom door and SET it from your smartphone using the toddlermonitor™ app. If your toddler tries to leave their bedroom, the toddlermonitor™ will SENSE the motion of the door and send a Bluetooth signal to a smartphone. You will be notified via the app if there is motion at the door and you will KNOW that the toddler has left their bedroom and is on the move.
Fringe
Simply attach a pair of FRINGE to any lace up shoes - et voila! A brand new, customized pair of shoes for you! You will love all the fun colors, patterns and sizes - the possibilities are endless! Fringe is a unique and modern shoe accessories line to update and customize your shoes! Pick your color and size and create a completely new look! Fringe can be attached to any pair of lace up shoes —what a fun and stylish way to express yourself and anyone in the house who wears sneakers.
Kid Proof
Kid Proof Protectant utilizes nanotechnology to safely seal your cloth and leather from strawberry milkshakes, gummy bears and whatever else your kids spill in the car. Kid Proof doesn't use fluorocarbons, acetone, or naphtha. The nanotechnology based ingredients actually bond to the cloth or leather creating an impermeable barrier. Kid Proof works in the car or in the home on upholstery and carpets. The technology allows for the bond to material to bond so the protective seals doesn’t have to be applied over and over. Expand from people to pet use as Kid Proof can be used for dog beds to baskets and everything in between.