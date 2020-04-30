Dionis Goat Milk Skincare is well-known for products packed with the vitamins and minerals found in goat’s milk. Humans share the same pH as Goats, and implementing Goat Milk into your skincare routine has major health benefits. It’s a powerful antioxidant, supplement with vitamin D, helps skin naturally maintain its own moisture, helps smooth skin by exfoliation, while the proteins enhance skin’s appearance.
Dionis has a variety of products ranging from body and hand cream to lip balm and foot care. If you are looking for something to moisturize your dry skin, Dionis Goat Milk Hand and Body Cream has all the skin-soothing ingredients to hydrate your skin feeling silky smooth to the touch with no greasy residue. If you suffer from chapped lips, Dionis Goat Milk Lip Balms are infused with beeswax, Goat Milk, Shea Butter, and Coconut Oil, to repair chapped lips and keep moisture in. You can also opt for a lip balm with color! Dionis's Tinted Lip Balm line comes in six combinations of matte, nude shades to add dimension and shape to your lips. Dionis Goat Milk Foot Fizzies are the perfect way to practice self-care! These miniature bath bombs are blended with organic sunflower oil, sun-dried sea salt, peppermint, spearmint, tea tree, and Lavender essential oils to soothe your tired feet and while the oils soften your skin. We love a time-saver, and Goat Milk Beauty Balm is an all-in-1 essential that can be used to tame flyaway hair, highlight cheekbones, lip balm or cuticle cream and can also be applied to any dry spot to moisturize and repair! Dionis isn’t just for the ladies, Dionis Men's Goat Milk Lotion provides a clean and simple hint of fragrance with a lasting moisturizing application that will keep him smelling clean, fresh and his skin soft.
Products featured with soap and lotions in Love, Vanilla Bean and Sea Treasures.