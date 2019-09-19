Mirror Glaze Galaxy Cake Recipe
Ingredients:
• Two round 6” -8” inch cakes iced in buttercream, frozen for 2 hours
• 8 ounces white chocolate chips
• 1 cup white sugar
• ½ cup cold water + ¼ cup warm water
• ½ cup light corn syrup
• ½ cup sweetened condensed milk
• 5 teaspoons powdered gelatin
• Gel food coloring (black, white, navy blue, electric blue, purple, and pink)
• Edible glitter or disco dust (optional)
• Bloom your gelatin by mixing the gelatin powder and 1/2 cup of cold water. Let stand for 5 -10 minutes.
• In a medium sauce pan, combine the remaining water, sugar, corn syrup, and condensed milk. Using a candy thermometer, bring the mixture to approximately 210°-217°. Stir in the gelatin mixture until well blended.
• Remove from heat, let it sit for a few minutes. Pour in the whites chocolate chips into the sauce pan and let them sit. Do not stir. Let the chips melt first.
• Once the chips appear the have melted, stir the mixture until well blended. Using an emersion blender is best. Be sure to strain the mixture to remove any unmelted chunks of chocolate.
• Once the glaze mixture has reduced to 95°, work quickly to divide the colors into 5 bowls.
• One large bowl with a majority of the mixture using black and navy gel food coloring
• Four smaller bowls divided into bowls with blue, pink, and purple gel food coloring
• Place a vase or large glass on top of a baking tray where the cake can stand when you pour the glaze. This will allow the glaze to drip off the bottom. Position the frozen cake on your glass.
• Slowly pour the black glaze all over the cake carefully. The glaze will begin to drip down on the sides and will fall onto the baking tray. This is normal to help let the glaze spread.
• Quickly spoon lines of the remaining glaze colors across the cake. Be creative in how you’d like your galaxy design to look!
• Sprinkle the edible glitter all over the cake to give your glaze the appearance of having star dust.
• To give the cake the appearance of having stars, take a paint brush dipped in a little white gel food coloring and splatter it against the cake.
• Let the cake sit for 20 minutes. Remove any excess glaze drippings from the bottom of the cake. Let the cake cool in the fridge for an hour. Any longer and the cake may lose the mirror like shine.
• You can use candy rocks, rock sugar, sprinkles or any other candy, as an optional meteor like garnish.