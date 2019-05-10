These Tropical Cupcakes are a fun way to celebrate summer and beach season! Kyndra shows us how simple it is to re-create them at home. Aloha!
Makes: 24 cupcakes
Cupcakes:
1 1/2 cups cake flour
1 cup sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 tsp baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup softened butter
2/3 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 egg
Frosting:
2 sticks softened butter
four cups powdered sugar
2 - 3 tablelspoons heavy whipping cream
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
pinch of salt
Tropical decorations:
Bag of pretzel rods
Candy coating melting chocolate in green
Sprinkles
Wax Paper
Toothpick
Ziplock bag
Preheat oven to 350. Combine cake flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt in bowl of electric mixer for a minute or two till combined. Add vanilla to milk in measuring cup. Add softened butter to mixer and 1/2 of milk and vanilla mixture. Beat two minutes, then add remaining milk and the egg. Beat two additional minutes. Fill cupcake wrappers about halfway and bake for 12 - 15 minutes until tops set and just start to get golden brown. Remove from oven and cool. To make buttercream, cream butter until fluffy and light in color. Alternately add powdered sugar and milk. Add vanilla and a pinch of salt. Whip on medium high until light and fluffy, about 1 minute and a half.
Once cupcakes cool, frost them to your liking and set aside.
To make palm tree toppers: Crack pretzel rod in half and set on wax paper. Melt chocolate and pour into ziplock bag. Cut off the corner of the bag and make a back and forth motion just at the top of the pretzel rod, creating leaves of the palm trees. Take a Kyndra’s Kitchen tooth pick and drag through “leaves” to create a more pointy leaf. Sprinkle with sprinkles, or leave plain. Let dry a few hours or stick in fridge.
To make pineapple toppers: Melt chocolate and pour into ziplock bag, cut off the corner and on wax paper, pipe out an oval. Using a toothpick, drag the chocolate out from the center creating points, then one straight up from the bottom. Sprinkle with sprinkles and let dry or place in fridge.
