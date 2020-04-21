Since going to the groomer isn't an option for a lot of people these days, Animal Expert Dr. Grey Stafford shows us how to keep up with nail trimming at home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Supermarket manager gives blunt reply to toilet paper hoarder seeking refund
- Phoenix man one of the first in the world to survive COVID-19 after rare ECMO treatment
- Kim Quintero surprises Gilbert family after their front yard sign goes viral
- Phoenix mayor: Arizona is not meeting criteria to reopen May 1
- Search coronavirus cases in Arizona by ZIP code
- DNA tests show 3 newborns abandoned years apart at an apartment complex are all siblings
- Breakdown of coronavirus cases in Arizona by ZIP code
- Strange lights glow in Arizona sky Wednesday night; not aliens
- Melting glaciers reveal lost mountain pass and artifacts used by Vikings
- New bill introduced in Congress calling for $2,000 per month to be sent to Americans amid pandemic