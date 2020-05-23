Life has gotten crazy over the last few months. Parents had to become teachers and kids became students in their own homes. It can be easy for everyone to plop down in front of the T.V. and to take a much needed escape. But, you do not want to get in a groundhog’s day where the days start bleeding together. Add some virtual, educational fun to your daily life while getting some relaxing time with your family.
-The Kennedy Space Center is doing daily science lessons, as well as virtual tours of their centers and space. It really gets the imagination stirring and great for all ages. You get to learn how to eat, sleep, and train as an astronaut.
-Animal Web Cams have been so much fun. Many of the zoo’s and aquariums allow you to access their animal cameras from your home. You can select the tigers or monkeys and watch them in their natural habitat. San Diego Zoo and the Monterrey Aquarium are some of the favorites.
-Google Arts & Culture is a great source of inspiration. Museums might not seem fun for kids, but with the virtual tour options they can focus on the things they love. At the British Museum they tour the Egyptian mummies, or virtually visity The Smithsonian National History Museum, which you can get up close with the dinosaurs. All of the tours can be accessed through Google Arts & Culture. You can even tour famous landmarks.
-Skillshare is an app that offers hundreds of classes taught by experts in their fields, from photography, instruments, languages, interior design, writing workshops etc.
-Airbnb Experiences are not just for house rentals. They offer experiences in cities around the world and now they are making some of these virtual. This means you can still experience world from the safety of your own home. You can take a pasta making class with a grandma from Italy or take a wine tasting class to educate yourself and try something new!