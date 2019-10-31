Oh boy… the Guru of Geekery has about a million favorite Cult Classic movies, and so many Halloween recommendations! If pressed to pick a top three, let’s go with:
Beetlejuice is a 1988 Tim Burton classic that holds up well and stands up to the test of time. The visuals, art and practical effects are classic Tim Burton which makes them both funny and creepy. Plus Geena Davis, Michael Keaton, Catherine O’hara, Wynona Ryder and Alec Baldwin appear at their finest in wonderfully nuanced and comedic performances. Beetlejuice is rewatchable, enjoyable for most* ages and thankfully, there is a whole spate of new Beetlejuice merchandise available for your Halloween needs.
From a giant sandworm to decorate your lawn at Home Depot: https://thd.co/3325rE4
To see a whole collection of clothes and accessories at Hot Topic: https://www.hottopic.com/pop-culture/shop-by-license/beetlejuice/
If you need a bit more of a scare- Cabin in the Woods is a totally unique horror comedy Cult Classic brought to life by Drew Goddard and Joss Whedon. You know those guys from little projects like…. The Avengers, The Martian, Firefly, Lost, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Good Place- the list goes on and on. Cabin in the Woods tells the story BEHIND the story of every horror movie cliche and delves into the mysterious origins that lie beneath the surface… AND its got a super early, super cute Chris Hemsworth performance. Definitely NOT a movie for all ages… it is scary. And totally rewatchable with moments that will catch you by surprise even after multiple viewings.
Hocus Pocus, however, is THE ultimate halloween cult classic! All the way back from 1993, the reason this movie is still a cult favorite over 25 years later is that it delights all audiences. The story is classic, funny and heartwarming with the underlying themes of growing up and looking after your sisters, whatever the cost. The characters are unforgettable, brought to life by amazing performances and- yeah… musical numbers. Bette Middler, Kathy Najimi and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson Sisters make the perfect Halloween treat!