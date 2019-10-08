Tiaras N Tails Princess Unicorn Parties offers a unique way to celebrate a birthday party or any event with the magic of unicorns. Your children will giggle with excitement when they see our beautiful ponies dressed up like a unicorn. Our ponies can be dressed in your child’s favorite color or even rainbow colors. The memories will last a lifetime when you have one of our sweet unicorns at your party or event. Our Party Trailer makes a wonderful backdrop for photos.
The Tiaras N Tails Princess party trailer has air conditioning and is decorated for royalty with chandeliers, mirrors, party light and music. The party trailer includes dress up princess dresses, knight, pirate costumes and tiaras and accessories. Your young party guests will get to dress-up, play, dance and even get to have rides on a pony dressed up like a unicorn or your dressed to match your favorite theme! Our ponies are hand-led at parties and smaller events, but we offer a traditional pony ring for larger events. Tiaras N Tails is not just for kids, we offer unicorns for weddings or special occasions. A unicorn in the background is the perfect way to bring your magical day to life.
Nothing is more magical than unicorns and princesses. Tiaras N Tails brings it all to life. For party and event options, see our website www.TiarasNTails.com. Be sure to check out our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TiarasNTailsPrincessUnicornParty/, Weekends are booking fast so contact us today TiarasNTails@gmail.com
We need at least 50 feet of parking in from of your home or party area and ponies need at least 30 feet of clear secure space for pony rides. For large events with our pony ring please email for quotes and requirements. We provide party and event service to east valley cities, including Scottsdale and Paradise Valley.