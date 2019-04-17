Living with autism presents many unique and very challenging issues. Parents of children with autism benefit greatly from support and inspiration. In fact, they are hungry for it.
Gayle Nobel, autism parent and expert, life coach and author of three books on living with autism, has recently released Space of Love: Understanding the Power of Thought and Wisdom in Living with Autism.
This is a book of short personal stories and poetry for parents, families, and caregivers connected to autism or special needs. Going deeper, it is really a book about life, the mind and the human experience.
Our thoughts create our experiences. This means that as our thoughts shift, we are able to have a new experience of anything. Since thought is in constant motion, a new feeling and experience is only one thought away. In other words, the child with autism doesn’t have to change for the parent to feel better.
Gayle offers parents the powerful understanding that we all have a connection to inner wisdom. This gives us the ability to figure out anything that comes our way with less effort. Wisdom is a direct line to innate creativity.
Gayle Nobel has a passion for helping parents. She is a transformative life coach and is able to work with people all over the world via Skype.
