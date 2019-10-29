Looking for a store where fabric, fit and function are at the core of their purpose? Meet Tommy John, where they include an assortment of men’s and women’s underwear, undershirts, bras and apparel. Tommy John is one of the newest retailers you can check out at Scottsdale Fashion Square and today we’re here to showcase how people of all shapes and sizes can look and feel great, especially in what’s beneath their clothes.
We’re a husband and wife team who left our comfort zone to help make the world a more comfortable place.
With no backgrounds in clothing design or manufacturing, we left our careers, cashed out our 401Ks, and set out to reinvent men’s undergarments, the way they should be: more tailored, fit, and fashionable. That’s how our patented Stay-Tucked Undershirt and the revolutionary Tommy John brand was born.
We had no idea what would come next, but since day one, we’ve been restless. As a result, more life-changing products followed: underwear that never rides up, socks that never roll down, apparel that moves with you, and our much-anticipated women’s line. Through it all, we’ve obsessed over every detail, every stitch, every glitch, every improvement, and every new possibility. We’re proud to be a company built on firsts, with fabric, fit, and function always at our core.
Fabric
Proprietary materials perform like nothing you’ve ever worn.
Fit
We adapt to the real, moving, human body so there’s no bunching, rolling, or riding up.
Function
We constantly evolve our products so you never have to make any adjustments.
Tommy John was born from the desire to fix the problem with men's undergarments. Functional design and smart fabrics mean no more bunching, squishing or riding up. You deserve to be this comfortable. #NoAdjustmentNeeded