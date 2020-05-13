Here is a list of my favorite at-home beauty products.
SELF TANNER
I hate that self tanner smell. After trying different products, I really like the mousse foam from St. Tropez and Tanceuticals, be sure to get the mitt!
DRY SHAMPOO
Oribe, Living Proof and OGX are my favorites! The Oribe is clear and is great for all hair colors.
ROOT COVER UP SPRAY
This L’Oreal Magic Root Cover Up temporary concealer spray for blondes (comes in other shades) is a root concealer spray customized for blondes with dark roots. This is under $11 and washes out with shampoo.
PRESS ON NAILS
I have been getting my nails done for YEARS. While salons were closed, I decided to give Press On nails a try from Walgreens. They look great!
FALSE EYELASHES
OK I am a huge eye lash fan and this set from Amazon is my favorite! They look so much like my lash extensions and are a great fix for now ;). I use it with black glue in place of eye liner.