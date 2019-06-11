Press Coffee
Having a cup of coffee with your dad can be the perfect way to share stories and create memories. This Father’s Day, locally owned and operated Press Coffee is releasing the World’s Greatest Dad blend. Now your dad will know he is the greatest with every cup of coffee.
The specialty blend and limited supply bag will be sold at all seven Valley Press locations for $16 in the month of June. The coffee is a full-bodied brew with notes of tobacco and cedar with a molasses sweetness.
Press Coffee is proud to source the highest quality beans from the world’s best coffee farms and roasts them to perfection here in Phoenix. Press has been Arizona’s own local coffee roaster since 2008. Quality driven and community focused, Press shares its passion for specialty coffee by providing the highest quality coffee products, service and knowledge with customers and community every day.
Mountain Shadows
Treat dad to a day on The Short Course at Mountain Shadows and enjoy a round of golf, a beer and an Ace Dog (hot dog) for $39.
Want to give dad the gift of golf all season long? Be sure to take advantage of unlimited rounds of golf for $299 through September 22 with the “Summer Unlimited Golf Pass” at Mountain Shadows. The best deal on the greens in town!
Skyroam Solis Wifi
Great gift idea for the dad who travels or just loves cool technology.
Introducing Skyroam Solis.. the ultimate connectivity tool.
I thought you’d have interest in checking out this grab and go palm sized global Wi-Fi.. so you can travel all over the world without worrying about being able to connect.
Great for business travel, keeping kids entertained during road trips and so much more!
Carlson Creek Vineyard
Arizona wine from Carlson Creek Vineyard, which is one of the largest vineyards in the state (www.carlsoncreek.com) with tasting rooms in Scottsdale, Cottonwood and Willcox.
They have 13+ varietals (reds, whites and Rosé), just got 2 silver and 2 gold medals at the World Wine Championships (their Sangiovese scored 95 points!) And their bottles range from $19-$200 for a Magnum (for the Dads who are true wine connoisseurs).
Saks Fifth Avenue
For the “trendy” Dad or looking to make a trendy statment
Men’s Gucci tennis shoes
Blue tie
Blue button down shirt
Tom Ford Aviator Sunglasses
Cologne
Scottsdale’s Museum of the West
Stories have the power to inspire, change history and celebrate cultures. At Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West (SMoW), we bring authentic stories to life through Western and Native American art, artifacts and living cultures. Guests see the West from a whole new perspective at our Smithsonian Affiliate destination, which connects visitors of all ages to the Western lifestyle — past, present and future.
We have an exciting offer for Father’s Day – Dad’s get in free and everybody in his group gets half-off!
We are located in Old Town and deliver a fresh Western experience to help our guests “See the West from a Whole New Perspective.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.