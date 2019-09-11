When it's hot and windy in the summer, growing food outdoors can be tough. However, growing food indoors with soil temperatures between 65 and 85 degrees can bring new flavor into your life. Try growing some awesome edibles from roots, fruits, beans to greens.
Root: Carrots! You can easily grow carrots indoors. Whatever length you hope to grow, be sure your pot is at least 3 inches deeper than your desired length.
Fruit: They can be tricky but fruits from avocados, citrus, to tomatoes can all be gown in a pots and indoors. The trick is light and pollinating!
Beans: Sprouting is by-far the easiest way to grow indoor beans but with moist soil, light, hand-pollinating, and space to grow, you can grow the full beans as well.
Greens: From arugula, basil, to salad greens, with as little as 4 inches of soil you can grow basil on your window sill! Basical needs a bit more sun than carrots and like it warm. Start with seed or start and have year-round basil to enjoy fresh with your meal!