Best-Ever Chocolate Mug Cake Recipe
In under 5 minutes, you can have the Best-Ever Chocolate Mug Cake imaginable! Using only a small amount of ingredients you're likely to have on-hand, just mix in a mug and bake in the microwave!
Author: Gemma Stafford
Servings: 1 Mug Cake
Ingredients:
2 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 1/2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
Pinch of salt
2 tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon oil (canola, veg, sunflower)
1 small egg*
2 tablespoons chocolate chips
Instructions:
In a microwaveable mug mix together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt with a fork.
Add in the milk, oil, egg & chocolate chips and whisk until you have a smooth cake batter.
Microwave your cake for roughly 45 seconds to 1 minute or until the cake has risen and is firm to the touch. Take care not to overcook as it will toughen the cake. (The timing is based on my microwave which is 1200 WATTS so check the wattage of your microwave because your timing may vary.)
Once cooked, top with a little fudge frosting, whipped cream or ice-cream, some sprinkles, and enjoy!!
Recipe Notes
*Eggs: If you don't eat eggs you can substitute them using my Egg Substitute Chart