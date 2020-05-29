HP Inc. launched Print, Play & Learn, a free online resource to support millions of families around the world who have transitioned to learning from home. Collaborating with education leaders, including Education.com, TIME for Kids, Canva, and KiwiCo, HP is curating weekly literacy content as well as worksheets, coloring pages, puzzles and other learning printables for parents with children ages 2-12. Here’s a simple “how-to” guide for accessing the latest printable Play & Learn content for free.
“Parents are concerned about the negative impact sheltering in place will have on their child’s education,” said Anneliese Olson, SVP and general manager, printing category at HP. “Recognizing families are looking for resources to help their children continue to learn, we’re pleased to collaborate with these great organizations to help continue education from home.”
As a result of this unprecedented transition to work from home and home schooling, families have re-discovered the utility and need for a printer as part of their home technology set up. This realization has contributed to a 71 percent increase in HP Smart App daily downloads2.
“We are seeing an unprecedented need for help from parents, teachers and students during these difficult times,” said Rich Yang, General Manager of Education.com. “Our HP partnership enables us to support even more parents and teachers with worksheets, lesson plans and games to support distance learning and engagement.”
Results of a recent HP study of 1000 parents in the US underscores the important role printing is playing for families who are now working and learning from home. In fact, according to the survey responses:
• 66 percent of parents in the US are using their printers for educational and school related materials1
• Parents in households without a home printer feel the impact:
o 62 percent said they would feel better equipped to educate with a home printer
o 53 percent noted they would be able to entertain their children better with a home printer
• 41 percent use their home printer to print games and activities
• 1 in 4 parents have either bought a printer due to physical distancing needs or are planning to buy one
Find free educational resources for online learning at education.com. Print, Play & Learn is available on the HP Smart mobile app worldwide and at hp.com/printplaylearn.