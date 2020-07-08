Skincare is important for any age. Here are a few products that work well day to day.
Revision Intellishade - Intellishade® Original is an award-winning formula that leaves a healthy, natural glow. Anti-aging daily moisturizer intelligently designed to deliver the power of 5 anti-aging products in 1. It helps to correct, protect, conceal, brighten and hydrate skin to deliver clinically-proven results. This 5-in-1 moisturizer features over 20 age-defying ingredients, broad-spectrum SPF45 protection plus a universal tint for an instant glow and benefits for all skin types.
Coola Sunscreen - A 100% mineral easy-to-apply body sunscreen spray provides hydrating, chemical-active free broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection. Made with antioxidant-rich Plant Protection Complex, this water-resistant formula disperses non-nano zinc oxide evenly. This reef-safe sunscreen spray goes on white and dries quickly to a sheer, dry-touch wearable matte finish on all skin tones and sensitive skin. It's your essential invisible sun shield!
Chanel La Crème – The seasons must have! From using handsanitizer and washing your hands a lot, this works great to keep your hands moisturized throughout the day. This lovely hand crème smells of rose wax and iris pallida extract. It smooths and softens the skin, forming a protective layer that locks in moisture, fitting perfectly in a handbag.
Fillerina Lip Plump – This will plump your lips without injections! 6 Hyaluronic Acid Molecules naturally re-hydrate the lips with results lasting up to 3 months.
Omni Boost Recovery Mask - The Boost Recovery Mask is a two-piece hydro gel facial mask that fits all face shapes. It is an anti-inflammatory, contour fitting, gel mask that is filled with cooling peptides and anti-inflammatory fluids which works to hydrate parched skin, brighten and plump skin, calm and sooth any redness or swelling, and works to smooth fine lines. The mask is bio-degradable and free of fragrance or parabens.