Summer is here and your favorite local Sommelier has you covered with some refreshing summer vino that won’t break your bank! I am excited to share with you a few of my favorite summer sips that are under $25 at your local Total Wine & More, and even 7/11!
Don’t let white and rose wines steal the show this summer, embrace light juicy reds as well. Lightly chilled between 45-55 degrees reds can make the ideal summer wine pairing to all your favorite BBQ dishes!
From smoked meats to grilled chicken and fish, a chilled red wine will be your best friend all summer long. I always recommend keeping your red wine in your fridge for at least a hour or two before serving to be sure it’s at the ideal temp. Also on the new wine fad horizon is canned wines! Some of my favorites to pack along for my summer activities are from 14 Hands Winery based out of Prosser, Washington. They have a delicious line up of canned Bubbles, Rose, Pinot Grigio, and their famous Hot to Trot Red Blend. All of these cans are perfect to serve at pool parties, BBQs, lake trips, the beach, really any favorite outdoor activity you can think of these will be great! No one needs to worry about lugging around heaving wine bottles or breaking glass. I also like how each canned wine contains two and a half glasses of wine, that’s HALF a bottle of wine!
For more information on wine pairings, and where to purchase these wines please visit samanthasommelier.com, @samanthasommelier, or e-mail samanthasommelier@gmail.com.
