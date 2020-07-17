Rachel’s Summer Sangria Recipe

(15 servings)

 2 bottles HobNob Chardonnay or any chardonnay you have on hand

 1 cup vanilla vodka

 3/4 cup sugar

 2 cups apple cider

 1/4 tsp pumpkin pie spice

 2 apples

 2 pears

 1 orange

Directions:

Combine vodka, sugar, apple cider and pumpkin pie spice in a large pitcher and stir until sugar is completely dissolved. Chop fruit (apples, pears, orange), add to mix and marinate overnight. Add chilled Chardonnay. Serve over ice.

A big thank you to Hob Nob Chardonnay sharing this recipe with me several years ago. It is a favorite! Visit my blog at managedmoms.com for more recipes. Cheers to staying safe and well.

