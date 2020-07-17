Rachel’s Summer Sangria Recipe
(15 servings)
2 bottles HobNob Chardonnay or any chardonnay you have on hand
1 cup vanilla vodka
3/4 cup sugar
2 cups apple cider
1/4 tsp pumpkin pie spice
2 apples
2 pears
1 orange
Directions:
Combine vodka, sugar, apple cider and pumpkin pie spice in a large pitcher and stir until sugar is completely dissolved. Chop fruit (apples, pears, orange), add to mix and marinate overnight. Add chilled Chardonnay. Serve over ice.
A big thank you to Hob Nob Chardonnay sharing this recipe with me several years ago. It is a favorite! Visit my blog at managedmoms.com for more recipes. Cheers to staying safe and well.