Visual Symptoms Of Vein Disease
Venous insufficiency is characterized as the failure of the veins to circulate blood throughout the body (especially lower extremities). This condition is 2 times more prevalent than coronary heart disease, and 5 times more prevalent than peripheral arterial disease.
Bulging Veins
Have you ever wondered if bulging veins in your legs could be a health-related problem?
If so, you are not alone… It is quite common for people to believe that bulging veins in their legs are just another bit of their genetic heritage, passed down from one generation to the next.
While this may be true, most people have no idea that protruding veins in legs and feet could be a sign of vein disease.
Symptoms of bulging veins may grow slowly. The first sign of trouble is often the obvious one, which is also commonly neglected.
Most people with developing bulging veins think it’s just a cosmetic problem, when in fact it is an undiagnosed vein disease called chronic venous insufficiency.
Heavy & Swollen Legs
Swelling in legs is much more common than you think. Although many people have it, it does not mean you should just shrug it aside. It could be a sign of a serious venous condition in your legs.
Some of the top contributors to leg swelling include:
- Menstruation
- Medications for blood pressure
- Weight
- Steroids
- Antidepressants
- Chronic vein insufficiency
- Deep vein thrombosis
- Varicose vein disease
Vein disease, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and chronic venous insufficiency can be problematic. These conditions may lead to more serious and life-threatening health conditions such as leg ulcers, serious blood clots, or infection due to open wounds.
Skin Discoloration
Have you noticed any recent changes in skin tone, color or texture on your legs or ankles?
If so, you may have an underlying vein disease caused by poor circulation to the legs. One symptom of vein disease is skin discoloration, and you are not alone, skin disease is more prevalent than you may realize. Millions of Americans suffer from a form of skin disease.
It is imperative to determine the underlying vein disease triggering your skin discoloration. In order to receive a proper diagnosis, a medical evaluation is necessary.
In addition, lifestyle changes can help manage skin discoloration and prevent it from getting worse.
Leg Ulcers
Do you have sores that don’t ever seem to heal? Do you have any red, swollen protrusions on your legs that excrete fluid? If so, these open wounds may be venous leg ulcers.
Venous leg ulcers are typically caused by an underlying health concern and need to be evaluated by a medical professional. While most vein disorders are easy to treat, open wound and venous ulcers are more severe. When left untreated or misdiagnosed, venous leg ulcers increase your risk of infection due to bacteria exposure through the open wound.
Most open wounds on legs are caused by a venous disorder. When the lower leg is subjected to increased, internal pressure, open wounds will begin to appear.
Spider Veins
Have you noticed purple / bluish web-like veins near the surface of your skin? If yes, these types of veins may be what is know as spider veins, and although usually benign in nature, spider veins may actually be a sign of an underline vein condition known as chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).
Spider veins are tiny and thin blood vessels, which have a blue/purple color. They are found near the surface of your skin, and they are quite visible to the naked eye.
Spider veins can pop up when the valves inside the veins stop working. The veins are responsible for carrying the blood back to the heart for recirculation. If the valves stop working correctly, the blood flows backward, causing it to pool in the veins. The veins start to bulge, and they end up looking twisted.
Blood Clots
On average, approximately 900,000 cases of potentially fatal and deadly blood clots are reported each year. More than 600,000 cases of non-fatal deadly blood clots are reported annually, of which, 40% are blood clots in the legs.
Despite these terrifying statistics, fewer than 1 in 4 people know the signs and symptoms of blood clots.
Based on the serious nature of blood clots, and the potentially-fatal outcomes of ignoring them, they should never be overlooked. Testing is painless and is typically performed by ultrasound along the legs and arms.