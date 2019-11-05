Welcome To The Hills Salon & Spa
The Hills Salon & Spa located in North Scottsdale is the Valley’s most revolutionary beauty destination. The Hills is a salon & spa where your worries will melt away as you relax in our soothing and glamorous surroundings.
Our talented and highly educated staff guides you through your beauty experience, customizing treatments to best fit your goals and needs. We offer it all, from hair treatments and hair extensions to manicures, pedicures and nail art, spray tans to makeup applications and permanent makeup to lashes and more.
Relax in our expert’s hands and surrender yourself to reinvigorating massage sessions or transform your body with our renowned Heat Sculpting Technology. After all, our commitment to ongoing industry education is rivaled only by our dedication to making your experience as exquisite as possible. Come in and see why The Hills is the Valley’s number one beauty destination.
Call The Hills Salon & Spa Today for more information at 480-585-3787.
Our Services Include:
- Hair Design
- Body Revive™
- Lip Plumping
- Luxury Bath
- Microneedling
- Hair Removal
- Massage
- Nails
- Facials