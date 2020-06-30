Buying and selling a home marks the start of a new chapter in life. Opendoor is revolutionizing home buying and selling with a streamlined process designed to put you at the center of your move. We believe in a dramatically simplified experience, delivering confidence and peace of mind at every step.
If you're selling, sell your home to Opendoor to eliminate the hassles of showings and months of uncertainty. Simply enter your home details at Opendoor.com and get a fair-market offer in just a few clicks. Accept your offer and get a free assessment of your home. Close on your timeline and get paid within a matter of days.
If you're buying, we make it incredibly easy to tour hundreds of Opendoor homes so you can find the perfect one. Download the Opendoor app and instantly unlock and tour homes. Every home is open to tour from 6 am - 9 pm daily, no appointment needed. When you're ready to move forward with a home you love, a Opendoor team member will work with you from offer to move-in.
Feel free to contact us with questions at contact@opendoor.com.
Sponsored by Opendoor