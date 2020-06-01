Go Lake Havasu

With more than 300 days of sunshine a year — and a unique mix of tranquil waters, rugged mountains, and tons of fun — it’s hard to stay inside. Everywhere you look, folks are hiking, biking, boating, fishing, golfing, offroading, shopping, dining, and enjoying seasonal events.
[WATCH: Live video from our London Bridge webcam]
[WATCH: Live video from our weather webcam]
Book your adventure vacation escape to Lake Havasu City and Play Like You Mean It.®
Lake Havasu boasts 400 miles of stunning coastline and 60 miles of navigable waterways.
VISITOR INFORMATION CENTER
Whether you are passing through, visiting for the weekend, spending the winter, a new resident or have friends coming to visit, the Visitor Information Center is the place to go. We have the most up to date information about the area available to make your experience the best it can be.
Come visit us in the English Village, conveniently located off London Bridge Road near the London Bridge, to learn the little known facts that can take your vacation experience to the next level. Parking is free! Our friendly, experienced volunteer staff delight in meeting people from all over the world and are here to help you.
We have an assortment of gifts, memorabilia, Lake Havasu City branded products and unique souvenir items that you will not find anywhere else, as well as:
- Arizona State Map
- Lake Havasu City Map
- Recreation Guide
- Calendar of Events
- Info about the City and the London Bridge
- And much more . . .