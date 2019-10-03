EXCEPTIONAL SERVICES FOR EXCEPTIONAL PETS
Whether it’s a spa day, play date or veterinary visit, Exceptional Pets provides the best in services for our furry clients and their human owners with our highly-trained, passionate associates. We care about every aspect of your pet’s care and will work with you to make sure everything is taken care of, from head to tail. We want to help you, help your pet, live their best life.
At Exceptional Pets, we know no two pets are the same so we offer a variety of services to accommodate their needs. This includes:
✓ Preventative Care (services include comprehensive physical examinations, vaccinations, lab work, radiographs and dental cleanings.)
✓ Emergency Care
✓ The Exceptional Pets Salon
✓ The Exceptional Pets Resort
✓ The Exceptional Pets Day Camps
VET SERVICES
We know that the bond between a human and their pet is one of the strongest out there. We want to help strengthen it – whether they’re just starting in the world or a seasoned senior. We help create personalized health plans that work for your pet and the life you have together. We’re with you through every stage of their life and we offer both preventative and emergency care to provide for all of your pet’s needs.
GROOMING SERVICES
At Exceptional Pets, we pride ourselves in our pet-styling and grooming services. Safety is our top priority and our qualified stylists make sure to consult with you to ensure you’re happy with the finished style. Our salons have everything – from specialty shampoos and conditioners to fashionable bows and bandannas. We’re happy to help meet whatever needs your pet has and equally happy to help you find a customized style for them. We’re committed to every pet leaving our salons feeling pampered and to you feeling like your pet is looking their best.
If you have questions about care we offer, please call and we’ll be happy to assist you.
5 CONVENIENT LOCATIONS
Cave Creek
Chandler
Sahuarita
Maricopa
Mesa