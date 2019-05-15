Albertsons and Safeway have teamed up with Mission of Mercy for the Conquer Cancer campaign along with Arizona’s Family. Conquer Cancer is an initiative created to educate the community on some simple steps everyone can do to help prevent cancer.
Reduce your risk of cancer by doing the following:
*Stay away from tobacco
*Be safe in the sun and use sunscreen
*Eat a healthy diet with lots of fruits and vegetables
*Visit your doctor regularly and get necessary cancer screening tests
*Get regular exercise
*Limit use of alcohol
Albertsons and Safeway pharmacists are encouraging people to come in to learn more about cancer prevention. Vaccinations like Gardasil helps protect individuals ages 9 to 45 against the following diseases caused by 9 types of HPV: cervical, vaginal, and vulvar cancers in females, anal cancer and genital warts in both males and females. For any vaccination given at an Albertsons or Safeway pharmacy, you can take 10% off your grocery bill.
Albertsons-Safeway are able to administer any of the below vaccines with no appointment necessary:
Flu, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Human Papillomavirus (HPV), Measles, Mumps & Rubella (MMR), Meningitis, Pneumonia, Shingles, Tetanus (Td), Whooping Cough (Pertussis)
Albertsons and Safeway can do any of the below health screenings: Blood Glucose, A1c, Blood Pressure, Cholesterol, Human Papillomavirus (HPV)
If you or anyone you know is without health or dental insurance, Mission of Mercy is here to help. Contact them today.
Our Mission: To restore dignity, “Healing through Love”, by providing free healthcare.
Founded in 1991 and launched in 1994 by Dr. Gianna Talone Sullivan in response to a life-changing divine call, Mission of Mercy is an independent nonprofit 501 (c)(3), faith-based community organization dedicated to providing “Healing through Love”.
We call on the experience of active and retired licensed healthcare professionals who volunteer their time to provide free medical and dental services and prescription medications to the uninsured working poor, homeless and economically disadvantaged people of Arizona, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Texas.
The services provided at our 16 health clinics are provided regardless of race, color, creed, national origin or religion. All services are free and no fees are charged. No one is denied service because of their inability to pay.
At Mission of Mercy, we have six main objectives:
- To restore dignity to the sick, poor, and homeless by providing free medical, dental and pharmaceutical services and by acting as an instrument of “Healing through Love.”
- To serve as a catalyst for change in the healthcare community and to inspire others to improve the way they serve.
- To educate our patients about healthcare and to empower them to care for themselves.
- To provide free healthcare to the uninsured working poor so they can remain healthy, self-sufficient and able to work.
- To provide healthcare to those moving off of the welfare system and into work.
- To provide healthcare to the economically disadvantaged that are in transition from being recently unemployed to seeking new employment.
How many people does Mission of Mercy serve each year?
- Provide over 25,000 medical and 600 dental patient visits annually.
Mission of Mercy has provided over 480,000 patient visits since 1994.
- Perform more than 3,500 separate dental procedures annually.
Mission of Mercy has performed over 78,000 separate dental procedures since 1994.
- Over 38,000 free prescription medications annually.
Mission of Mercy has dispensed over 780,000 free prescription medications since 1994.
Learn More at: https://www.amissionofmercy.org/arizona/mission/
