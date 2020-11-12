One of the most frustrating situations patients must go through is managing their healthcare situation when receiving care from different providers and clinics.
Important and life-saving details could get lost with miscommunication between different facilities.
That's where 4C Medical Group comes in. This group began in 2002 with one primary goal in mind: Improve patient care through effective communication and collaboration between healthcare providers. This group focuses on following their patients no matter which care setting they were in while keeping the patient's primary care physician at the core of the care delivery system.
->> Services offered by 4C Medical Group
4C Medical Group has become one of the largest and most well-reputed medical groups in Arizona, with over 80 clinicians providing care to patients at multiple hospitals, skilled-nursing facilities, ambulatory locations, and assisted living facilities across the Phoenix metro area.
In 2019, 4C Medical Group partnered with OptumCare, one of the country’s largest healthcare systems with a network of over 45,000 physicians over 95 million unique individuals served. With a mission of helping people live healthier lives and helping the health system work better for everyone, OptumCare is the leading provider of Value-Based care in the country. Together, 4C Medical Group and OptumCare are building the premier physician-driven and patient-centric healthcare organization in Arizona.
Why get a flu shot this year
According to Dr. Amar Kapur, a primary care physician with 4C Medical Group, says that the flu season is critical this year year because it can help reduce the overall impact of respiratory illnesses on the population and thus lessen the resulting burden on the healthcare system during the pandemic.
Efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, such as stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders, have led to the decreased use of routine preventive medical services, including immunization services. Ensuring that people continue or start getting routine vaccinations during the pandemic is essential for protecting people and communities from vaccine-preventable diseases and outbreaks, including the flu. A flu vaccine can provide adults with a variety of health benefits, including preventing the flu, reducing the severity of illness if you do get the flu and reducing your risk of a flu-associated hospitalization.
Is it possible to have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time?
While it’s not possible to say with certainty what will happen in the fall and winter, the CDC believes it’s likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both be circulating.
It is also possible to have both the flu (or other respiratory illnesses) and COVID-19 at the same time. Experts are still studying how common this combined illness can be.
Flu and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses but are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 is caused by infection with a new coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2). The flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses.
Get your flu shot: 4C clinics are open and ready to provide flu vaccines to patients.
Request an appointment now:
- Online: 4cmedicalgroup.com
- Call: 623-334-8671
- Got questions? Email them at info@4cmedicalgroup.com.
Medicare Open Enrollment
Open enrollment for Medicare recipients continues through December 7th. During this time, people on Medicare are free to select a new plan. There are many options to choose from especially as the terms and cost of health care plans can change from year to year.
Choosing the right plan can have a huge impact on your overall health and well-being.
When shopping for coverage, people should consider three important points: Choice, Care and Experience.
- Choice: When it comes to selecting a plan, one size does not fit all. Take the time to explore your options and make sure you understand the costs and benefits of each plan so you can find coverage that works best for you.
- Care: In addition to providing access to doctors and hospitals, you should search for a plan that offers benefits that are important to you.
- Experience: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, your needs and approach to health and wellbeing may have shifted. It’s important to find a plan that offers benefits that will make the most sense for you.