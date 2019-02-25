You may have heard the term “Spiritual Gangster” or seen it on shirts. What you may not know is that Spiritual Gangster is a local company that originated right here in Phoenix, Arizona. It all started back in 1999 when recovering lawyer and passionate yoga teacher Ian Lopatin opened a yoga studio in Arizona called At One Yoga. The studio was an instant hit with its upbeat hip hop classes and fabulous teachers. One day after a class a student walked up to Ian and said, “You know what, you’re like a gangster, a spiritual gangster.” Ian and his wife Vanessa looked at each other and said, “Let’s put that on a shirt”. Originally the shirts were sold exclusively in At One Yoga studios and it reflected the studio’s vibe and clientele. But demand was high, and the couple longed to expand their apparel line. They were making shirts and shipping them out of their garage. The couple found a way to professionalize and systematize production. Their first Black Friday weekend sales reached half a million dollars! Soon after Bloomingdales placed a $70,000 order! The brand has grown immensely and is available online and at big retailers like Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdales.
Local fans are rejoicing because recently, they opened their first store on Central Avenue just north of Camelback Road in Phoenix. The store is packed full of inspiration from all the latest collection pieces for men, women and children to water bottles, notebooks and all sorts of fun things. We had Spiritual Gangster on recently to share their new line with us. You are sure to love it! From the rainbow track tights to the versatile Hacci jumpsuit to the Warrior Pullover and fuzzy jacket!
When you make a purchase, you are also helping others. Spiritual Gangster strongly believes in giving back to the community. They are partners with Feed America and a portion of their proceeds helps provide a meal to a person in need for every item sold. So far, they have donated over 11 million meals in their fight against hunger. They also support Make A Wish, Phoenix Children’s Hospital and Cambodian Children’s Fund, to name a few.
So you may be asking, “what does it mean to be a Spiritual Gangster?” It means you live by core values:
We are members of a tribe where we can be our full selves
We are courageous entrepreneurs and compassionate leaders
We are excellent with our language, with what we offer the world and each other
We live karmic generosity - giving with the intention of planting positive seeds for ourselves and the world
So why not get in on the movement and become a “Spiritual Gangster”!
