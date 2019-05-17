Now is a great time to spice up your life with these growing delights that you can easily grow on your own at home from traditional peppers to spicy flowers and beyond!
Tried and True: The Jalapeno… in all it’s varieties… at home you can wait until they are red for a Sweet and spicy treat.
Mild-Mannered Neighbor: Anaheim Pepper
Super Salsa with the Serrano Pepper: green is good, red is better
Friendly Hot Flower: Dianthus….in all it’s color options
Join the ranks of High Society with this Purple Power-House: The Society Garlic Flower.
Queen of the Fire-Flowers: Elegant, but edible, The Nasturtium has Powerful color and taste, with a surprising sweet-side.
