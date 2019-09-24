11th Annual Sedona Winefest Returns September 28-29
Wine lovers rejoice; it’s festival season! And September 28-29 marks the return of the “Best Fest in the West,” the 11th Annual Sedona Winefest.
Hop in the car for a quick road trip to the red rocks of Sedona for a two-day festival featuring 25+ Arizona wineries, food trucks, free chair massages, a plein air painting competition on Saturday organized by the artists of Sedona Arts center, live music on Sunday featuring local favorites The Naughty Bits from 1 – 5 p.m., and a variety of artisan vendors – all set among gorgeous 80-degree temperatures.
“As the biggest festival in northern Arizona, we are again expecting record-breaking numbers at this year’s festival,” said Sandy Moriarty, founder of the Sedona Winefest. “Wine, art and music lovers come from across the state to join us for this weekend among the red rocks, as there is truly something for everyone to enjoy.”
Wineries that will be in attendance at this year’s festival include:
Alcantara Winery
Arizona Angel
Arizona Stronghold Vineyards
Birds and Barrels Vineyards
Bodega Pierce
Burning Tree Cellars
Caduceus Cellars Carlson Creek Vineyard
Cellar 433
Chateau Tumbleweed
Deep Sky Vineyards
Del Rio Springs Vineyard
Four Eight Wine Works
Four Tails Vineyard
Grand Canyon Wine Co
Heart Wood Cellars
High Lonesome Vineyards
Laramita Cellars
Merkin Vineyards
Oak Creek Winery
Oddity Wine Collective
Odyssey Cellars
Page Springs Cellars
Provisioner
Southwest Wine Center
Su Vino Winery
Village of Elgin
Winery 101
Winery 1912
Tickets to this year’s event are $35/person per day (or a two-day pass for $50) in advance at sedonawinefest.com or $40/person per day at the door. Entry includes 6 wine tasting tickets and a commemorative glass. Additional tasting tickets will be available for sale at the event. Free entry for kids and non-wine tasters.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, to the 11th Annual Sedona Winefest, visit www.sedonawinefest.com.