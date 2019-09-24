11th Annual Sedona Winefest Returns September 28-29

Wine lovers rejoice; it’s festival season! And September 28-29 marks the return of the “Best Fest in the West,” the 11th Annual Sedona Winefest.

Hop in the car for a quick road trip to the red rocks of Sedona for a two-day festival featuring 25+ Arizona wineries, food trucks, free chair massages, a plein air painting competition on Saturday organized by the artists of Sedona Arts center, live music on Sunday featuring local favorites The Naughty Bits from 1 – 5 p.m., and a variety of artisan vendors – all set among gorgeous 80-degree temperatures.

“As the biggest festival in northern Arizona, we are again expecting record-breaking numbers at this year’s festival,” said Sandy Moriarty, founder of the Sedona Winefest. “Wine, art and music lovers come from across the state to join us for this weekend among the red rocks, as there is truly something for everyone to enjoy.”

Wineries that will be in attendance at this year’s festival include:

Alcantara Winery

Arizona Angel

Arizona Stronghold Vineyards

Birds and Barrels Vineyards

Bodega Pierce

Burning Tree Cellars

Caduceus Cellars Carlson Creek Vineyard

Cellar 433

Chateau Tumbleweed

Deep Sky Vineyards

Del Rio Springs Vineyard

Four Eight Wine Works

Four Tails Vineyard

Grand Canyon Wine Co

Heart Wood Cellars

High Lonesome Vineyards

Laramita Cellars

Merkin Vineyards

Oak Creek Winery

Oddity Wine Collective

Odyssey Cellars

Page Springs Cellars

Provisioner

Southwest Wine Center

Su Vino Winery

Village of Elgin

Winery 101

Winery 1912

Tickets to this year’s event are $35/person per day (or a two-day pass for $50) in advance at sedonawinefest.com or $40/person per day at the door. Entry includes 6 wine tasting tickets and a commemorative glass. Additional tasting tickets will be available for sale at the event. Free entry for kids and non-wine tasters.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, to the 11th Annual Sedona Winefest, visit www.sedonawinefest.com.

Tags

Recommended for you