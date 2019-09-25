We’re seeing an extra dose of ’80s glam mixed with ’90s edge in the fall collections this season, from sequins and satin to patent leather and utility chic. Fall 2019 is luxe, very wearable and easy to mix and style. Sequins for day? YES! Moto jacket for evening? YES!
On the show, I featured some of the latest fall trends we'll be highlighting at our 4th annual "Sip, Shop & Style" event on Friday, September 27th from 10:30am – 12 noon at Saks Fifth Avenue, plus how to take them from day to night.
Top trends we’re seeing this fall include: scarf prints, everyday leather, glam cocktail, precision-cut tailoring, heavy metal (especially gold), and the cape. In accessories, the satchel is the handbag of choice, tall boots reign supreme, and clear heels are icy hot. And, everyone needs a pair of designer sneakers to wear with everything from denim to dresses.
Fall daytime looks involve lots of layering and glam details, including dresses over jeans, jackets over camis and sequins over message tees. Pairing a glam piece (say sequins or animal print) and heels with denim will always up level your ensemble. Colorful, blingy handbags or shoes add a pop personality to neutrals and basics. Plus, designer belts are huge -- the GG belt from Gucci is all over Instagram these days!
Date night style is all about glamour. Think…. a lot of gold, sequins, statement accessories, slinky animal prints – making an entrance is the goal. Ode to the ‘80s, patent leather separates are back, along with puffy sleeves and see-through tops layered with camisoles.
All of the gorgeous outfits on the show are from Saks Fifth Avenue at Biltmore Fashion Park. Plus, makeup artist Lisa Moore from Saks glammed up our models in the latest fall beauty looks.