I am delighted to have the opportunity to relay to the wonderful people of Arizona some important and practical tips to assist you in pampering and refreshing your surroundings.
Unfortunately due to COVID-19 we are spending all of our time at home with very little mobility . Our living spaces have become incredibly important and conducive to our general wellbeing and our mental health. By owning our space, we can become self- empowered and internally reassured.
An important insight that is a lot more apparent these days is that, pampering your home is an act of self-love and care. Something we all need to give ourselves far more often than we do.
Do not be afraid of color, rather engage and feel inspired. The frequency of colors will bring a dynamic movement and energy into the room, the kind we all miss. Consider what colors you find soothing - these colors may mean different things to different people. In essence what’s soothing is an emotion which is associated with a color. For instance light aqua tones may bring the ocean into your living room bringing in a familiar fresh scent from the far island of Mikonos while others may yearn for warmth created by browns or intense reds that create a true cozy atmosphere.
Personalize your home. Decorative pillows are an easy way to change your atmosphere affordably and the covers can be easily washed and changed. Become your own interior decorator – have fun with it. My website Pillowpops.com has plenty of ideas you can use for inspiration. Use existing items as decorative objects. I personally use fruit balls and dishes to decorate my coffee table and other areas in the house.
At Pillow Pops we understand the importance of giving back to the community and we are donating 10% of our profits to a wonderful organization called no kid hungry - We encourage you to give back in any way that expands your heart.
Be Home Be Happy,
Shani Moran, Founder of Pillow Pops