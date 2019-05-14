Style Contributor Brittney Levine show us how to make shorts work for every body type while also staying on-trend.
1. IF YOU’RE SLIM & STRAIGHT: LOOSE, PLEATED SHORTS:
H&M Pleated Shorts
• If you have a narrower, straight frame, loose pleated shorts are the way to go!
• The pleating and cinched waist will add curves and volume to slim hips
• Love a great pattern, like florals, that are very on trend this season!
• thredUP is an amazing and sustainable brand whose main goal is to ensure that as many items as possible stay out of landfill!
• thredUp.com is the world’s largest fashion resale site where you can buy and sell EVERY brand (more than 35,000 brands!) from Gap to Gucci-
• Everything is in incredible condition and triple checked for like-new quality.
2. IF YOU’RE APPLE-SHAPED: DISTRESSED, BOYFRIEND SHORTS:
High Rise Denim Shorts
• Try a distressed hem to emphasize your legs, drawing the eye away from your midsection
• Many apple-shaped gals are blessed with great legs, making them the perfect candidates for denim cutoffs.
• Where the waist is concerned, look for a rise that hits your narrowest point and smooths everything out,
• Go with pairs that have some kind of distressing or detail on the lower half, drawing the eye away from your midsection.
3. IF YOU’RE PEAR-SHAPED: FLARE IT OUT!
Massimo Dutti
• Think about this style as the shorts version of a midi skirt—a go-to silhouette for pear-shaped gals.
• These should have a higher waist, be perfectly tailored and float away from the body as they go down, offering lots of leg room.
• It’s all about balance: choosing shorts that are more voluminous at the bottom, which plays nicely with wider hips and backsides.
• For an added slimming effect, tuck in your top.
• Styles that have cuffs are doable, but I'd suggest avoiding those that have this detail and are tight because it can make the legs appear thicker
4. IF YOU’RE AN HOURGLASS: TRY PAPER-BAG-WAIST SHORTS:
Jennifer Lopez Tie-Waist Shorts
• Even if you’re wearing shorts, I recommend playing up your curves and flaunting your natural shape!
• Highlight your small middle with cinched paper-bag shorts
• Stick to a loose shape that moves with your body while you walk
• Another pointer-- Always tuck in your top to maximize your figure!
5. IF YOU’RE TALL: GO TO BERMUDA!
New York & Company Dressy Shorts
• Take advantage of your tall frame and go to Bermuda!
• Love a tailored look paired with Bermuda shorts!
• Always stick to a tailored fit- leave the baggy look for your shorter pairs
• Pair these with flats for an easy going feel!
6. IF YOU’RE PEAR-SHAPED: FLARE IT OUT!
High-Rise 5" Sailor Short
• Finding the perfect length is key.
• Try to find shorts that fall mid-thigh or at least below the widest point of your thigh.
• You don’t want your shorts to be too long or too short.
• Try to avoid a busy print, and embroidery and stick to clean lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.