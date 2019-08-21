The Bubbly Blonde | Instagram: @thebubblyblonde
Black bootie – Black booties are great whether you’re pulling together an everyday look, a look for the office or getting ready for a night out on the town, pick out a pair of black booties to round out your look.
Block Heel/Sandal – A block heel accentuates the sharp, minimalist style of this impeccably modern sandal. Perfect for any occasion. Wear with jeans or a night out.
Black Pump – Black pumps are a wardrobe basic. They are great for any occasion whether you are in the office, luncheons, dinner etc. They are always in style.
Nice Sandal – Nice sandals are nice and easy to slip-on for any summer day (or fall for Arizona), a great sandal will become your go-to for everyday, with jeans, maxi dresses or even to a casual dinner.
Lucite Heel – Lucite heels are made for walking but they were made to turn heads with their oh-so-sexy appearance! Lucite heels can make a huge statement and a lasting impact on your style.
Loafer - Loafers are a time-tested shoe style that is here to stay. Loafers, also known as “slip-ons,” are easy to put on, wear, and take off.