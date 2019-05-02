The weekend is here, and downtown Phoenix has tons of places for you to check out for a night of fun! As your lifestyle personality, I have your plans set for a night of fun memories. For the family, you should consider checking out the Arizona Science Center. This interactive science exhibit is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has many interactive destinations to explore. You can explore the solar system, digital landscapes, and even workshops to make cool gadgets. Right now, they have a mummy exhibit for a limited time featuring 40 real human and animal mummies along with 85 rare artifacts from across the globe. You can go throughout the whole summer, but the exhibit will disappear September 2. Check out the Arizona Science Center at N. 5th St. and Washington.
If you’re a theater lover or just want to catch a cool show, then you’re in luck. Downtown has a lot of productions to see, at the Herberger Theater Center. This theater is a non-profit organization designed to support the performing arts in Phoenix. There are two theaters in this complex: center stage has all the mainstage shows, while their Blackbox theater has intimate shows and a lot of youth productions. You can expect to see shows like The Addams Family and Sister Act to hit this theater over the summer. You can find the Herberger Theater Center at N. 2nd St. and Monroe.
For late night fun, I recommend two places with modern twists. First up, head to CityScape to check out Lucky Strike, a bowling alley equipped with twelve lanes, high tech games, billiards, and multiple TV screens. Attached to the bowling festivities is Gypsy Bar, which features an interactive nightlife experience with incredible food and signature cocktails. All ages can go to the bowling alley, but the entire venue is 21+ after 9 p.m. Join the fun at Lucky Strike located on S. 1st Ave and W Jefferson.
Next up is Cobra Arcade Bar, a 21+ venue with a rotating collection of awesome, vintage arcade games. Since it’s also a bar, they have DJs and food trucks outside all the time, so you can turn up and play some games. Cobra Arcade Bar is located off N. 2nd St. and McKinley.
www.CobraArcadeBar.com/Phoenix
Finally, as the night goes on, I’ll let you in on a secret speakeasy located downtown. Melinda’s Alley is a hidden speakeasy located in the basement of The Renaissance Hotel. There is no website or signs of this place, but if you see a single red light on in the alley behind the hotel, then the speakeasy open. Here’s a secret: it’s usually open Friday and Saturday nights only from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., and I’d get there when it opens since there’s usually a line. Enjoy the daily new drinks and live music whenever you go! The Renaissance Hotel is located at N. Central Ave and Adams.
