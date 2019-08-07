Hair accessories are the perfect way to elevate any hairstyle. Lauren Wohlin and Samantha Lindsay Co Owners of S & L Trends are here to let you in on how every woman can learn how to rock them.
The two main ways we are seeing this trend being worn is with snap clips and scrunchies. When wanting to dress up your hair, it can be as simple as adding a embellished hair accessory such as a rhinestone snap clip or a pearled barrette. When wanting to go for a more nostalgic playful vibe a fun scrunchie added to any top knot or ponytail is the perfect touch.
Some of our favorite hair accessories:
Snap clips from Justine Marjan X My kitsch
Pearled barrettes available on Amazon
For more tips and tricks on hairstyles or for on-location hair services, please visit www.sandltrends.com, @SandLtrends, or email SandLtrends@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.