We all know we need to wear our masks and the Arizona Department of Health Services has expanded their free mask program. All students, school employees, and parents in need can go to their website and request one 5 pack of Hanes masks. They will ship them directly to your mailbox, head to dealsinaz.com for more information.
When the kids go back to school, they’ll most likely need to go through a lot of hand sanitizer. Head to dealsinaz.com to find out how to score 4, 32-ounce bottles of Germ-X for as low as $.19 an ounce while supplies last. Donate some to your child's teachers and keep some at home!
If there was ever a year to get a flu shot, 2020 is it! Most insurance plans will pay for your shot and if you get yours at Target they’ll include a $5 coupon to spend in the store! An extra bonus is always nice and there is no appointment necessary!
One of my favorite things is back in stock while supplies last. Right now you can get the PhoneSoap 3 smartphone sanitizer for $79.95. In just a few minutes it will kill any germs on your phone or anything else that will fit inside. It also charges your phone while it’s sanitizing. It was featured on Shark Tank and gets GREAT reviews! Funny story...my mother in law bought this for me for Christmas last year and I bought it for her. We both LOVE them and love knowing our phones are clean!
Enjoy!