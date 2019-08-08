Summer is still in full swing and I wanted to share with you some of my favorite wines that I have been drinking lately. You may be surprised to not a couple of red wines here because I know how hesitant people are to drink red during this AZ heat!
First up we have a white from Northern Italy, Arnies. This is a versatile Italian table wine that I actually love to use as my base for Sangria. Local family run business, Cocktail Artists has created an all in one sangria mixer to make our life’s easier. Just add wine and you are all set! This premium mixer and more can be purchased at any local Walmart!
I also wanted to share a couple of my favorite wines from a small winery located in Napa Valley, Clos Du Val. Here we have their estate Chardonnay and Pinot Noir both under $40 and both an exceptional wine for the price point. I like to call them my crowd pleaser wines at any summer BBQ or get together that I have been having. These can both be purchased at your local Total Wine & More.
I am also sharing a Sauvignon Blanc from Napa Valley, the winery is Emmolo. I like Sauv Blanc during the summer because I am always snacking on cheeses and light bites such as salads and crostini. This wine and Sauv Blancs in general make the perfect complement to your lighter fare summer foods due to its crisp acidity and stone fruit flavors
Lastly, I am sharing an incredible Cabernet Franc from Livermore Valley by Wood Family Vineyards. Cab Francs are not seen as a stand-alone varietals too often but the Wood Family made sure that this one would be a knock out. I recommend it to anyone nervous of having this varietal not in a blend! If you would like more information on these wines, wineries, or my business Samantha Sommelier, please contact me at samanthasommelier@gmail.com, my Instagram @samanthasommelier, or website www.samanthasommelier.com.
