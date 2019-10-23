Rolling Rack Boutique has expanded and opened a brand new store in Old Town Scottsdale. The store now has four times the size as their original location, and has tons of options for your new favorite shirt, sweatshirt, pants, piece of jewelry and more.
The boutique is also the first store to sell Vena CBD, a new line of products to help you maintain homeostasis, curated by Tamra and Eddie Judge. Know from The Real Housewives of Orange County, the couple launched the company from a personal place as a way to help others with heart or system problems.
The party lasted all night, so take a peek at all of the fun!