Zia Records and Light in the Attic Records teamed up for Lee Hazlewood's album release party at the Dirty Drummer in Phoenix. Lee's new album, 400 Miles From L.A. 1955-56, is a collection of previously unknown intimate Lee Hazlewood recordings.
The event showcased some of Lee's incredible guitars and memorabilia, with special visits from his daughter, Samantha, and granddaughter, Phaedra. Vinyl was spun all night long, along with great memories to celebrate Lee's life.
Learn more about Lee Hazlewood and his new album here.
