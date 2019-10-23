Halloween is the time for tricks and treats, and what better way to feed your sweet tooth than a marshmallow dessert shop? Toasted Mallow in Gilbert, Arizona is marshmallow heaven with gourmet s'mores, shakes with marshmallow fluff, marshmallow pops, and more. The desserts are taking a scary turn with Halloween treats invading the menu like eyeball marshmallows and churro s'mores. Have a look for yourself!
Toasted Mallow is located at 1034 N Gilbert Rd #3, Gilbert, AZ 85234. Visit https://www.thetoastedmallow.com/ for more information.