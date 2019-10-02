Fall season is in full swing, and what better way to enjoy the nicer temps than to explore the valley? On this digital version of #RickyOnTheRoad, I went to Marquee Theatre in Tempe, Arizona for an intimate concert with some dedicated fans. The concert was a triple bill starring Charli XCX with two opening acts: Brooke Candy and Dorian Electra.
Walking into Marquee Theatre, you could feel the excitement in the room. Fans were chanting for Charli XCX before she stepped on the stage, with tons of them expressing themselves creatively with angel wings, colored hair, and the best overalls. Once Charli took the stage and opened with "Next Level Charli" (a song off new album, "Charli"), the audience erupted with excitement. The best part about the concert was witnessing the excitement from all of Charli's devoted fans.
If you've only listened to Charli's radio hits, including "Fancy" with Iggy Azalea (a song that topped the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks in 2014), "Boom Clap" from The Fault In Our Stars, or "Break the Rules" from her 2014 album Sucker, then you would've been a bit confused if you read her setlist. Mainly performing songs off her new album including bops like "White Mercedes," "Official" and "Shake It." However, I couldn't help but think about the Charli I saw in concert two years ago. The concert I saw at Marquee Theatre was a very different show than the one I saw on Halloween in 2017. On that night, Charli opened for Halsey at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix and she performed all of her commercial hits. This time around, she switched gears and performed a completely different show.
It's safe to say Charli XCX has moved on from her teenage bangers in 2014 to performing in a place of authenticity and confidence, along with very dance able songs. The songs she performed all mainly came from her latest album, as she embraces the woman she is now. The fans certainly noticed and celebrated her journey the whole night, dancing to every beat. My biggest takeway: Charli is grateful. She thanked the audience continuously throughout the night for supporting her, and she noted the positive vibes that lingered the entire night. To be honest, I'm thankful we have someone like Charli out there. She's true to herself, and knows how to connect to her fans on a deeper level. I'm still bopping to this day!
Learn more about Charli XCX and check out her upcoming tour dates here: https://charli-the-album.co.uk/