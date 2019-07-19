Chef AJ from Tocaya Organica shares an easy recipe for some tasty tacos.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 package of tortilla or butter lettuce
• 1 ounce of your choice of protein
• 1 ounce of vegan chipotle cream
• 1 ounce of choice of cheese
• 1 ounce of arbol salsa
• 17 pieces of limes
• 1 ounce of radish sliced
INSTRUCTIONS
Lay tortilla or lettuce on plate
Add 1 ounce of protein on each one
Add 1/2 and ounce of chipotle cream on top of protein
Add 1/3 of cheese
Add the lime wedges and salsa on the plate with the tacos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.