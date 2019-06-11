Owner and Chef Danielle from The Breadfruit and Rum Bar shares a recipe for a zucchini salad with spicy pecans.
INGREDIENTS
For pecans
• 1 cup of whole pecans
• 1 cup of raw sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon of salt
• 2 tablespoons of chili flake
For salad
• 6 pieces of zucchini (summer squash)
• 1 1/2 tablespoons of salt
• 2 tablespoons of black pepper
• 1 red onion (sliced into long strips)
• 4 ounces of Feta goat cheese
INSTRUCTIONS
For pecans
In a medium saute pan on medium heat, add whole pecans, raw sugar and salt.
Let raw sugar melt and add chili flakes. Toss to coat.
Immediately pour onto a wax paper and let it cool at room temperature.
For salad
Wash zucchini or summer squash. Cut off tops and bottoms and slice thinly into 1/8 - 1/4 inch thick.
Lay out in a single layer, sprinkle with salt. Place down another layer of zucchini and sprinkle with salt, repeat. Let zucchini rest for 5 minutes. Discard liquid.
Slice red onion very thinly into long strips. In a bowl, add onion, sliced zucchini and sprinkle with black pepper. Gently toss to combine.
Sprinkle on the feta goat cheese. Keep refrigerated and covered until ready to serve.
